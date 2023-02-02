DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.96. 298,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,416. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 198.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

