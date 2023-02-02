Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $59.40 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,773 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Rayonier worth $59,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 300.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Stock Up 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,523. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

