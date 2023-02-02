Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $167,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Shares of SHW traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.59. 338,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,710. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $294.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

