Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 290,200 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $272,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

