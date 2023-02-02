Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Decreased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,241. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

