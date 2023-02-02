DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $181.85 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,075.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00421421 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00098192 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00744178 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013882 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00589886 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001076 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00183898 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,990,606,865 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
