Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 29.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 437,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,404. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.