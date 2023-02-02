Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 4.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33. 413,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 860,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 481.23%. The company had revenue of $835.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.