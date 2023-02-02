Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $19.70. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 6,215,285 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

