DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Increased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 7.0 %

DOCU traded up $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $67.44. 3,196,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

