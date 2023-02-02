Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY22 guidance to $8.85-$9.05 EPS.

Dover Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DOV opened at $156.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $171.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dover by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

