Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $291.54

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.54 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.68). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.63), with a volume of 83,202 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £438.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

In related news, insider Howard Williams bought 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £359.10 ($443.50).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

