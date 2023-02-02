Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $955,900.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Severin Hacker sold 2,800 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $210,140.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00.

NYSE DUOL traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,892. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.09.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,367,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

