DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.46 billion-$14.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DXC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 2,339,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,667. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

