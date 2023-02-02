DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.46-14.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,496. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

