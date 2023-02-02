Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22 to $0.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,783. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

