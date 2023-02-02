Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,795 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

