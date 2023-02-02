Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

