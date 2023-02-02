Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $18.81 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,049,424 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Comcast by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $66,786,000 after acquiring an additional 357,224 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 416,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

