Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,880 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of Thermon Group worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on THR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

THR opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

