Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,170 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of John Bean Technologies worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,909. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

