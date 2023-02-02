Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells $2,693,694.08 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 286,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,878. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

