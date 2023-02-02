Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Eric Cribbs Sells 1,401 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EXP traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

