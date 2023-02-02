EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

EGP stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.