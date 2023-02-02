easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Raised to GBX 370

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 410 ($5.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.58) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.88.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.