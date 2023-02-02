Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after acquiring an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,940,000 after acquiring an additional 103,590 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.91. The company had a trading volume of 208,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

