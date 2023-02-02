Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.23

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $11.28. Edap Tms shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 60,314 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDAP. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Edap Tms Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $390.78 million, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
Further Reading
