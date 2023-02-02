Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.62

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.62 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.10), with a volume of 39,764 shares.

Edenville Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.61.

Edenville Energy Company Profile

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

