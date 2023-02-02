Edgio (EGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. Edgio has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Edgio had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $121.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.12 million. On average, analysts expect Edgio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EGIO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Edgio has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several research firms have commented on EGIO. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Edgio to $1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on shares of Edgio in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

