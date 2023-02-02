Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.55). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 916,159 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Elementis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a market cap of £737.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elementis Company Profile

In other news, insider Clement Woon acquired 20,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($27,417.56).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Articles

