Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.57 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $11.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,999,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,010 shares of company stock valued at $41,931,428. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 587.1% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,429,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,236,000 after buying an additional 45,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

