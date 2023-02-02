Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

