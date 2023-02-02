EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up to $84.61

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.61, but opened at $90.25. EnerSys shares last traded at $86.17, with a volume of 2,568 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EnerSys by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.