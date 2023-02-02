EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up to $84.61

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.61, but opened at $90.25. EnerSys shares last traded at $86.17, with a volume of 2,568 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
EnerSys Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EnerSys by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.