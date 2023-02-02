Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.97 ($14.10) and traded as high as €13.03 ($14.17). Engie shares last traded at €12.97 ($14.10), with a volume of 3,784,922 shares.

ENGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($16.85) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

