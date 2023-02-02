Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Decreased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 2.4% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $37,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

