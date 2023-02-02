Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 223,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 84.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.