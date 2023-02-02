Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.89

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 62176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

