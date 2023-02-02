Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.13.
Equifax Stock Up 1.1 %
EFX opened at $224.62 on Monday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.37.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.