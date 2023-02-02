Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.13.

EFX opened at $224.62 on Monday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

