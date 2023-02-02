ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Hits $150.51

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $150.51 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00219334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00969256 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $211.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

