Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118.79 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $118.79 million and $1.13 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00007542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,071.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00421526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.00744345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00589107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00183889 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,434,317 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

