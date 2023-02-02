ESSA Pharma (EPIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect ESSA Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Trading Up 6.5 %

ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 297,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,015. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $129.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 296,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 570.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 264.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 202,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 626.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

