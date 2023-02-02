Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease 12-14% yr/yr to $3.65-3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.83.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.90 and a 200-day moving average of $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

