Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.91

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 357898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.