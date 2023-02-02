Evercore ISI Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $18.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,185,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,220 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

