Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Evmos has a market capitalization of $141.25 million and $1.29 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

