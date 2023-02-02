Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Cut to C$9.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

XTC traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.54. 18,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$6.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a market cap of C$293.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

