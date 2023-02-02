Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $236.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

