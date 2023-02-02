Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,736 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

