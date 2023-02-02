Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

HON opened at $206.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

