Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IJT stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.